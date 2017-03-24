Clinical trials which could potentially lead to a cure for a Tayside boy’s rare debilitating condition have taken a step forward.

Blake McMillan, five, of Carnoustie, was born with MECP2 Duplication Syndrome — an extremely rare genetic illness which causes serious and life-threatening complications.

He also can’t walk, talk or eat and requires 24-hour care.

A doctor in the US is trying to find a cure for as many as 1,000 sufferers around the world with the condition. It has already been fully reversed in animals, but now she has proposed a new project that is critical to prepare for clinical trials.

While the trials may not begin for two years, Blake’s mum Jenny, 40, said the news has given her a boost.

She added: “Things are progressing really well and it’s really exciting.

“When the clinical trials are ready to take place we’ve just got to hope that Blake is in the right category for that trial, which I think he should be.

“When they are ready, I would definitely want to send him over to the US for that.

“Having said that, it would be a whole new challenge because at the moment he can’t fly. He’d need to pass a medical exam to fly, and we’ve not had to try for that yet, so we’d just have to hope he’d be fit enough to fly.

“I’m sure we could find a way to get him over there.”

While Jenny said she is hopeful the trials will lead to a cure for little Blake, she hopes that if that isn’t possible, the scientists involved can find a way to make his symptoms less severe.

She said: “It looks likely there will be significant treatment to come out of this and possibly a cure, but cure is a scary word to be branding about.

“In my head that’s what I hope will happen, but I know scientists can’t promise a cure.

“But that’s certainly the best case scenario. However, anything below that is still a bonus.

“We would like treatments to stem symptoms so sufferers can have a better quality of life.

“However, it’s still a long way in the future right now and if the funding is granted, it’s got to be all safe for humans going in.”

To help reach the funding goal, donations can be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/reversemecp2blake