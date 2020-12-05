A new Help for Kids charity campaign has spread some Christmas cheer at an ADHD group in Dundee.

Youngsters at the Dundee ADHD Support Group crafted some Christmas ornaments on Wednesday, thanks to donations of craft kits as part of Help for Kids’ Bauble of Hope campaign.

The festive venture was launched by the charity, alongside Women’s Business Station, last month in a bid to raise cash for the vulnerable in the community.

Both organisations invited members of the public and businesses to buy or gift a keepsake bauble, complete with a message of hope to mark the end of a challenging year,

Priced at £5.95, the sealed pack contains festive stencils and pens to personalise a bauble as a gift for a friend or family member.

Alternatively, members of the public can buy a kit for Help for Kids to distribute to a child in need.

Businesses have also been encouraged to bulk-buy baubles, which the charity will pass on to children in their networks.

Dundee ADHD Support Group was one of the first good causes to receive some of the bauble kits with a donation of 50 arriving at their headquarters at the Manhattan Works.

Sarah McIlravey, project manager at Dundee ADHD Support Group, said: “We were delighted to have been donated the baubles of hope this week which our children are able to make during crafting sessions.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“During these sessions the young people are all brought together and it is lovely to see them doing things as a team and getting ideas from one and other.

“It is a great concept from Help for Kids and the Women’s Business Station and we were all so grateful and delighted to receive them.”

Stacey Wallace, charity manager for Help for Kids, added: “It is really great to see just how much the young people supported at Dundee ADHD Support Group enjoyed creating their baubles and that wouldn’t have been possible without the generous donations throughout the campaign.

“As we approach Christmas, these baubles of hope are an ideal way to get creative and brighten someone’s day and I would like to thank Women’s Business Station once again for coming up with the fantastic idea and also everyone who has already purchased a bauble from us.”

To buy a bauble kit online, visit www.businessstation.co.uk/

Alternatively, kits are available to buy in person at Overgate and Wellgate.