New head teachers at Perth High School and Perth Academy

Both of Perth’s largest secondary schools have new leaders.

New head teachers have been appointed for Perth High School and Perth Academy, which between them have around 2,500 pupils.

Martin Shaw will take over at Perth High School as plans progress for construction of a £58.5 million new building to begin next spring.

Currently depute head teacher at Dunblane High School, he will take up his new role in August as Thirza Pupillo retires.

At Perth Academy, Eleanor Paul, has been confirmed as head teacher, having been acting head teacher since January following Jonathan Lothian’s move to Morgan Academy, in Dundee.

She was previously deputy head teacher and has also held leadership roles in both Dundee and Edinburgh councils. From 2017 to 2019 Mrs Paul was seconded as a quality improvement officer for Perth and Kinross Council.

Council lifelong learning convener Councillor Caroline Shiers said: “Ensuring we have effective leadership in place in our schools is crucial to delivering high-quality education for the children and young people of Perth and Kinross, and these new appointments at Perth High School and Perth Academy reflect that.

“I would like to wish the outgoing heads at both schools respectively a happy retirement and good luck in their new school, and thank them for all their efforts in making a difference for pupils.

“I would also welcome Mr Shaw and Mrs Paul as the new head teachers.

“It has been a challenging time for education and we are all focussed on helping our young people achieve to the fullest.”

The new Perth High School is to be built in the currently school grounds, replacing a football pitch on land between Oakbank Road and Viewlands Road.

A three-storey, triangular building is proposed, and it is intended it will be one of the most environmentally-friendly schools in Scotland.

A council spokeswoman said: “The project to replace and upgrade the school’s facilities is presently approaching the submission of a planning application.

“Subject to planning approval, we anticipate that construction will begin in spring 2022, with the new school ready for occupation in summer 2024, with demolition and external works completed during summer 2025.”