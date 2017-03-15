An innovative growing system pioneered by an Angus farm meant Scottish strawberries hit the shelves 12 weeks before the season usually starts.

Abbey Fruits in Arbroath uses a biomass heating system with a wood-fired oven to warm the water and air in its polytunnels.

The crop of lusa strawberries, which are now available for shoppers to buy, is thought to be the earliest harvest ever of Scottish strawberries.

Owner Peter Stirling said it was the third year the farm had used the system, which had produced ripe strawberries earlier each year.

This year’s crop is two weeks earlier than last year and he now anticipates being able to grow strawberries for almost eight months of the year, from March to October.

He expects the technology will mean he is able to grow 170 tonnes of strawberries more than he did last year.

Biomass manager Kenny Shellard, who helped produce the crop at Abbey Fruits, said: “In Arbroath, we are ideally situated for early ripeness.

“The biomass system has meant we can now produce strawberries over a longer season each year, allowing us to compete with England and Holland.

“We have also had extra light this year which gave the crop a boost and means it ripened earlier than previous years.”

Wood to feed the biomass boilers is also grown on the farm, ensuring a sustainable fuel source.

It is expected last year’s cold spell will have helped to improve the flavour with icy weather chilling the plants and giving them time to generate the natural sugar needed to give the fruit its sweetness.