New group to support young breastfeeding mums-to-be in Dundee

A new support group for pregnant and breastfeeding mums under the age of 24 is coming to Dundee.

The project, Bumps and Beyond, is aimed at mothers and mums-to-be and is expected to launch towards the end of the month.

Run by Home-Start Dundee, alongside their Breast Buddies programme, the organisers are hoping to try and target young mums from some of the more deprived areas in the city.

Amy Yalden, who will be one of the project coordinators, said: “We aim to support them during pregnancy and throughout their breastfeeding journey.

“We will be trying to increase initiation and duration of breastfeeding in mums under 24.

“We feel that, when supported, a young mum’s confidence grows when involved in smaller nurture groups with mums of their own age – without feeling judged or embarrassed.

“Young parents can often face challenges, stigma and social isolation.

“We will support these mums face to face and virtually. There will be groups and online support with regards to every aspect of breastfeeding.

“We will provide a safe confidential space where these mums can discuss any issues or worries surrounding breastfeeding without facing fear or judgement.”

One young mum who has been helped by the group in the past is Demi Gibson, from Douglas.

Demi, 17, gave birth to son Harlie Falconer just under a year ago.

Workers from the group would drop into Demi’s school to offer advice and support.

She said: “I started going to Breast Buddies when Harlie was eight weeks old. It has been really helpful.”

“When I had any questions, they have always been able to give me an answer.

“It’s helped by just knowing there is someone there who you can talk to.

“It made me feel like I don’t have to give up.”

Volunteers will be on hand to support the mums and share their own experiences.

Anyone interested in joining the group can contact the Home-Start website or call the office on 01382 202040.

You can also get in contact via the Breast Buddies Dundee Facebook group.