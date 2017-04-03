A new group to tackle the increasing problem of hoarding has been set up in Tayside.

In what is believed to be the first of its type in Scotland, a new “hoarding protocol” has been established by Perth and Kinross Council.

The new working group consists of team leaders from a host of council departments, including housing, social work and community mental health, along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Bill Atkinson, acting executive director of housing and community safety for Perth and Kinross Council, said: “Compulsive hoarding is challenging to treat because many people who hoard do not consider it to be an issue and often have little awareness of their disorder and how it impacts on their life and on others.

“It is, however, important to encourage tenants to seek help, as their obsession can cause loneliness and mental health problems and will often also pose a health and safety risk.

“All frontline staff and contractors receive guidance to help them spot the signs of hoarding which includes looking out for behavioural signs like missed appointments and reluctance to allow access into property.”