New golf course in St Andrews back on track as firm plans multi-million-pound venture

The town already boasts a course known as ‘the home of golf’ – and now plans to build a new £25 million club are back on track in St Andrews.

Investment consultants GPH Engineering plan to progress the multi-million-pound golf resort at Feddinch Mains, around 2.5km south-west of the town centre.

Work to create the Feddinch Club course, designed by former Open champion Tom Weiskopf, ground to a halt in 2014.

The exclusive club was to include a clubhouse, golf accommodation including up to 41 luxury suites, a spa and a restaurant.

However, the site of the abandoned 18-hole course has lain incomplete since 2014, and was then put up for sale in April last year.

The course was shaped, with tees and greens levelled and bunkers excavated, before work stopped. The move was blamed on bad weather and the prolonged ill health of the project’s director.

Now GPH Engineering has submitted new plans to Fife Council to develop the clubhouse and associated works, including minor alterations to the golf course layout.

The firm will be holding a web-based consultation on May 20, from 3pm to 8pm, for locals to have their say on the proposals.

Situated next to the A915, the 97.58-hectare site already has consent dating from 2004 for the development of an 18-hole championship golf course.

The site includes the farm steading known as Feddinch Mains, a listed building which currently lies vacant and derelict and will form the focus for new facilities.

All existing buildings at Feddinch Mains, with the exception of the farmhouse, are to be demolished as part of the proposed development, regenerating and reusing previously developed land.

On its website, Feddinch planners say the resort will boast “a luxurious spa and gymnasium, featuring pool, jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and treatment rooms”.

Other features include a wine cellar, cigar room, the Tom Weiskopf library and trophy room and a private business room.

‘Considerable employment opportunities’

A spokesman said: “If approved, the resort will provide golf club members and their guests with unrivalled standards.

“They will have access to a stunning clubhouse that combines outstanding quality in accommodation, dining and leisure. There will also be options available for community access.

“The Feddinch development will deliver considerable employment opportunities along with increased investment in the local Fife community.

“This includes jobs created through the construction process and direct onsite jobs including clubhouse staff, greenkeepers, marketing and sales staff and administrative positions.

“Off-site employment will also be supported through the spending of new members and their guests visiting local attractions.”

Previous planning consent for the clubhouse, including 41 apartments, for the ‘St Andrews International Golf Club’ by Scotia Investment group was renewed in January 2017.

This was on the strict condition that it would lapse in three years if construction had not begun by then.

A dedicated project website has been set-up at feddinchgolfresort.com, which includes a video ‘fly-through’ of each of the holes.

The spokesman added: “This exciting and ambitious scheme will deliver unrivalled standards of golf, accommodation and service at St Andrews, the Home of Golf, benefiting both members and the local community.

“The new course and clubhouse facilities will deliver some lovely coastal views in a fantastic unrivalled location, supporting a growing interest in golf, with the best courses attracting national and international visitors.

“It is our clear desire to deliver a project with lasting economic benefits to the town, Fife and Scotland.

“Schemes such as this provide a vital means to support the recovery of the tourism sector from Covid-19, delivering considerable employment opportunities – both during construction and onsite once complete.

“We’re looking forward to consulting widely with the community and key stakeholders over the coming months on our proposals, which will include a digital consultation event in May.”

Designer Tom Weiskopf, who won the 1973 Open Championship in Troon (see video above), said: “The uniqueness of Feddinch is two-fold: it is in a superb location, just 2.5 km from the beautiful town of St. Andrews, the home of golf, and will offer superb facilities, including a stunning clubhouse and golf course.

“The new owners are committed to providing the most comprehensive golfing experience in the British lsles and I am incredibly excited to finally see this dream project come to fruition.”

Ewan McKay, chairman of The Feddinch Club, said: “Tom has created a genuinely timeless design that will provide a pleasurable and memorable experience for players of all levels and expertise.”

Full details of the planning application can be viewed at the Fife Council website.