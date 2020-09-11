New Gaelic-named gift shop set to open its doors in Broughty Ferry this weekend

Broughty Ferry shoppers are in for a treat this weekend, as a brand new gift shop is set to open.

Buth Tabhartas, which translates loosely in Gaelic to ‘present shop’, is set to open on Brook Street today.

The shop is the second in a new chain, with the other property proving popular in Montrose and is set to create around six new jobs.

It plans to cater to customers of all ages, selling gifts for anyone from “15-year-olds to pensioners.”

The shop’s owner, Dennis Laidlaw, claims to have loved the seaside area for years and is excited about the new venture.

He said: “I’ve always loved the Ferry, I always used to come down here with my kids for the weekend.

“I think it has a really nice buzz about it, you can come here any time of day and it always feels great.

“I used to come down morning, lunchtime, afternoon. I think I’ve drunk more coffee in the Ferry than anyone else, and I felt like there was definitely a gap in the market for us.”

Dennis also sees a bright future for the fledgling business, saying: “We’re bringing a lot of enthusiasm to the Ferry with our business, along with a lot of Scottish products.

“We’re selling things like shearer candles, as well as jewellery made in Scotland.

“So far we’ve had a lot of interest, people putting their heads in the door and saying they can’t wait to come in or checking in the windows to see what we have for sale.

“We’re also looking to employ locally, I think that we’re going to create about half a dozen jobs here in the Ferry.

“Because my wife and I have other businesses and a family to look after we have to make sure that we have the right people in the right jobs.”

The new source of employment couldn’t come at a better time for people in Dundee, as many continue to feel the impact of Covid-19.

The businessman said: “I think that about half of the people that I interviewed for the jobs had become unemployed due to Covid.”