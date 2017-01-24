A cultural fund has been launched in Dundee to attract tourists to new festivals, tourism trails, and food and drink offerings.

The Cultural Tourism Fund, created by Scottish Enterprise, forms part of the city’s tourism strategy, which aims to make Dundee the best up-and-coming city in the UK for short cultural breaks.

Backers say the scheme will enhance Dundee’s status after it became the UK’s first Unesco City of Design in December 2014.

It is hoped new projects will build on the success of current festivals, such as West Fest, which already attract visitors from outside the city.

Paul McCafferty, team leader at Scottish Enterprise for food and drink, tourism and textiles, said: “Scottish Enterprise has been working closely with Dundee City Council and VisitScotland to support the development of a tourism strategy for Dundee.

“Key to the growth of tourism in Dundee and the neighbouring region will be the development of a strong cultural tourism offer which draws on the design and creative strengths of the area, and both the tourism and creative industries sectors have a key role to play in that.

“The Cultural Tourism Fund is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to support the development of new products and experiences in this wonderful city and we look forward to hearing what ideas are put forward.”

The fund is collaborative, and applications should be submitted by at least two partners, with one identified as the lead.

Projects must be new and delivered in Dundee to qualify for the funding, and the ideas must be aimed at bringing visitors to the city.

Applications must be submitted by January 31.