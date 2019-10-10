New full-back Marshall as consistent as former Dundee favourite Dave Mackay, says McPake

Jordan Marshall may have limped off in Dundee’s win over Arbroath but manager James McPake will be delighted to see the summer signing lining up against Partick Thistle next weekend.

The Dens gaffer even agreed with a likeness to a former Dark Blues full-back he knows better than most for the former Queen of the South man, who is expected to be fine for the home match against the Jags next weekend.

James said: “Jordan Marshall has been great so far.

“I heard somebody last week comparing him to Dave Mackay because you know what you are getting every week – that’s quite a comparison.

“That’s in terms of consistency because you know what you are getting from him.”

Marshall left the Doonhamers after four impressive years of Championship football for the Dens Park club in the summer.

And his manager revealed that, despite a good start to life at the club, the 22-year-old expects even more from himself.

“He’s enjoying it here but he’s another who is because he thinks he should be adding more,” James added.

“That’s good that he’s frustrated because he’s been looking good so if there’s more to come, great. He’s been great to work with since the day he came in and he’ll be fine for a week on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, the James says it’s been a frustrating start to his debut season as a manager in terms of results.

However, he is seeing progression in the performances that bode well for the future.

He added: “It’s been good but also frustrating.

“I think the Morton game we should have had tied up in the first half (they lost 1-0 at Cappielow).

“If we had done that then it would be a very good start but the performances dictate where we end up this season.

“If we perform then I don’t think we have any issues. The biggest thing has been getting consistency. We have had spells but we are now starting to create chances.

“We didn’t at the start, we were hard to break down and went a spell where we didn’t have goals going against us.

“We are now creating and causing teams problems.

“I’m not happy because we are still fourth in the league and six points off the top but looking at a progression from day one, then, I am pleased.”

Dundee’s on-loan winger Josh McPake started for Scotland U/19s last night.

Billy Stark’s young Scots raced into a two-goal lead through Nathan Patterson and Dapo Mebude only for Belarus to fight back for a 2-2 draw at Cappielow.