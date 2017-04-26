Dundee’s first distillery in almost 200 years has been opened by a former creative director with Formula 1 team McLaren.

Andrew Mackenzie, a former lecturer, has set up Verdant Spirit Co, which has launched its first tipple — Verdant Dry Gin.

Originally from London, his passion for victuals led him to Abertay University, where he completed a master’s degree in food and drink innovation.

The 63-year-old said inspiration for the brand came while studying at Abertay, adding: “I got interested in the home cocktail market and saw nobody was doing premium products. My background is in high value brands so I know about that.”

Although the distillery’s first drink is gin, he hopes to add vodka, rum, vermouth and — a distant dream — rye whisky.

He has installed a versatile 500 litre (110 gallon) still at a former factory engine house in Edward Street Mill, Forest Park Place, Blackness, and plans are being drawn up for a visitor centre and shop.