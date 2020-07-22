New food share project set up to help reduce food waste in Perth

A new community food share project has been set up in Perth in a bid to stop edible food being thrown in the bin.

Following successful food share projects being set up in other areas of the city, the South Perth Community Food Share opened its doors for the first time on Monday.

Members of the public will be able to go along to the food share, which has been set up in Moncreiffe Community Centre on Glenlyon Road, and pick up items of food that are nearing their sell by date at the supermarkets but are still perfectly good to eat.

There is also a range of household items available such as sanitary pads, toothpaste donated by Broxden Dental Hospital, and there are some pre-made meals made by Giraffe and the National Christian Outreach Centre.

Liz Barrett, one of the volunteers behind the food share project, said: “This is all about reducing food waste.

“We want to see lots of people coming in and choosing whatever they like to take home with them.

“What we want to see is a network of people all across Perth sharing food like this to reduce food waste and help protect the environment.”

There are face masks and hand sanitisers for people to use when they visit the food share, and the majority of the items can be taken away for free, with some small charges of 20p for tinned goods and 50p for bags of pasta.

Liz’s husband, Councillor Peter Barrett, said: “The food is all short-dated products reaching their best before date at the supermarket, and by giving it out like this we are helping to divert it from landfill and reduce greenhouse gases.

“People can come in and take as much as they want.

“There is no means testing or referrals needed to visit the food share, because this is all about helping the environment.

“What perishable goods we have will vary from day-to-day depending on what has been collected from the supermarkets, so some days we will have lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and other days we will have a bit less.

“We also have some Easter eggs donated by Broxden Farmhouse, as it went into lockdown before they were able to use them.

“At the moment this is just a pilot project to see what the demand for something like this is in South Perth, but it has been popular so far.”

The food share will be open on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11am until 1.30pm for the next four weeks.