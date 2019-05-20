New food service in Dundee delivers food with a ‘zip’ using electric cars

A new food delivery service has been launched in Dundee.

Zippy D aims to deliver with a difference using a fleet of electric cars to make quicker and greener deliveries.

There will be a total of eight electric vehicles making food deliveries across the city centre.

Zippy D’s managing director Neil Robertson, pictured, said: “Having experienced at first hand all the pitfalls and panic each restaurant owner goes through with their in-house or external partnership arrangements, I’ve been able to forensically research how to make a food delivery service more efficient, faster and yet more cost-effective.”

Councillor Lynne Short, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “I am so excited about Zippy D and how Neil has been spearheading this new food delivery service.

“Neil exemplifies all the entrepreneurial spirit and opportunities that our city has to offer at both local and national level.”

The Zippy D app is available on Apple App Store and Google Play.