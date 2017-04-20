New flights will go from Aberdeen to the Spanish coast

Thomson and First Choice have announced they will open a route to Costa Dorada from Aberdeen International Airport in summer 2018.

Carol Benzie, managing director of the airport told the Evening Express: “We’re really pleased to hear that Thomson and First Choice are increasing the number of flights, holidays and destinations available from Aberdeen Airport.

“The introduction of Costa Dorada as a destination is very exciting and I am sure it will attract plenty of local holiday makers.”

People travelling on the new route to Costa Dorada will have access to some of the brands’ most popular flagship hotels.