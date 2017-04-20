Home » News » Scotland » New flights will go from Aberdeen to the Spanish coast

New flights will go from Aberdeen to the Spanish coast

By Reporter,

Thomson and First Choice have announced they will open a route to Costa Dorada from Aberdeen International Airport in summer 2018.

Carol Benzie, managing director of the airport told the Evening Express: “We’re really pleased to hear that Thomson and First Choice are increasing the number of flights, holidays and destinations available from Aberdeen Airport.

“The introduction of Costa Dorada as a destination is very exciting and I am sure it will attract plenty of local holiday makers.”

People travelling on the new route to Costa Dorada will have access to some of the brands’ most popular flagship hotels.

Sign up for our newsletter!
Show Comments

Cancel