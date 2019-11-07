New fleet of low-emission Xplore buses to arrive in Dundee next year

A new fleet of low-emission buses will be hitting the streets of Dundee next year.

Operator Xplore will take delivery of nine more Emerald double-deckers next month, which should go into service in January.

The vehicles are the same model as those that have been used on service 22 for the past year, which reduce emissions by 95%.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Xplore managing director Christine McGlasson said that along with 17 older vehicles being retro-fitted, the new additions will mean almost half the company’s fleet will meet the Euro VI emissions target.

She said: “I’m immensely proud of the rapid improvements we have made in just 12 months.

“Last November we didn’t have any Euro VI buses, but by the end of this year these buses will make up 46% of our fleet.”

Earlier this year, the Dundee public had their say on the possibility of a low-emissions zone being implemented in parts of Dundee.

The policy would see certain vehicles banned from particular streets in the city.