New figures show over 900 people in Tayside test positive for Covid-19

New figures published by the Scottish Government show over 900 people in Tayside have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The figures, published at 2pm each day, show 937 people are positive with Covid-19.

Of those figures, 118 are in hospital, including six in intensive care.

Figures for Fife show that there are 446 positive cases in the area, with 126 in hospital and six in intensive care.

Earlier today the First Minister announced 7,102 people across Scotland have tested positive for the virus – an increase of 354 from yesterday.

779 patients who had tested positive for the virus have died.