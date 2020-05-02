New figures show 54% of all coronavirus cases in Tayside were in Dundee

New figures show that a total of 755 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Dundee – 54% of all the cases in Tayside.

According to the latest figures uploaded to the NHS Scotland Open Data website on Saturday, there have now been 1392 confirmed Covid-19 cases across Tayside.

Of this local figure, 755 were in the Dundee local authority area, 343 were in Angus, and 284 across Perth and Kinross.

That means 54% of all Tayside coronavirus cases were in the City of Discovery.

As of Saturday, a total of 768 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Fife.

Comparatively, on Friday there were a total of 1379 Covid-19 cases in Tayside and 750 in the kingdom.

It comes as the number of confirmed Scottish deaths from the virus rose by 55 to 1,559.

On Friday there were 177,454 positive Covid-19 cases in the UK, 11,654 of them in Scotland.

Also as of Friday, a total of 27,510 people had died as a result of the virus in the UK.