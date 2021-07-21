New Fife Covid vaccine clinic to open at Starks Park this weekend

A new pop-up Covid vaccine clinic will open in Kirkcaldy this weekend.

The new clinic will open at Starks Park, with no appointments needed.

The vaccine centre will run from noon until 8pm on Saturday and Sunday at the Raith Rovers home ground.

Anyone over 18 who has yet to receive their first coronavirus vaccine, or has waited eight weeks since their last, will be able to turn up for a jab.

NHS Fife also announced some people aged 16 and over will also be able to take advantage of the pop-up.

Pop up Covid vaccine clinic for over 16s

It comes after new guidance which will allow those aged 16 and 17 to be vaccinated if they are clinically extremely vulnerable or live with someone who is.

Those over 16 with specific underlying health conditions, those who are unpaid carers, and those who work in frontline health or social care services will also be eligible.

An NHS Fife spokesperson said: “Vaccination is available to everyone over the age of 18 who has yet to receive their first dose of protection or anyone who has waited eight weeks or more for their second.”

Concern has been raised about the slow uptake of the vaccine amongst the 18 to 29 year old age group.

National clinical director Jason Leitch said uptake of the vaccine among the younger age group had been slower than in other age groups.

The latest data showed 69% of 18 to 29-year-olds have received their first dose, compared to 80% of 30-39-year-olds.