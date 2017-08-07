New festival cancelled after anger over long queues and axing of big-name acts

The second day of music festival Hope and Glory was cancelled after overcrowding marred day one.

Thousands of people descended on St George’s Quarter on Saturday to enjoy the first day of Liverpool’s newest music festival.

However, music fans were made to wait hours after the venue became overcrowded and once inside faced length queues for toilets, drinks and food.

Artists on the bill included James, The Fratellis, Razorlight and Charlotte Church.

Hope and Glory tweeted a very short statement yesterday morning which said ‘no festival today’ which was met with anger and dismay from many festival goers.

One fan who was due to go to the festival on Sunday replied to the tweet: “We have travelled from London …. weekend ticket….3 nights in a hotel …. totally disgusting!!!!!

On Saturday the event ran behind schedule by two hours, forcing the cancellation of some performances.

Welsh singer Charlotte Church was forced to cancel her set, which led to her making an appeal to find another venue.

She tweeted: “We have travelled from Cardiff to play for you lovely Liverpudlians!

“However, we are willing to do a guerilla gig in the city if any venues will have us!

“I know there are a lot of disappointed people with tickets who can’t even get into the festival, so if we can we’ll try and do a gig somewhere.”

James singer Tim Booth, whose band were Saturday night’s headliners, was due to perform on Sunday with Hacidenda Classic.

He tweeted: “Morning People, got up early to rehearse with the Hacienda orchestra to just discover – the show has been pulled. What a mess.”

After his band’s performance on Saturday night Tim tweeted: “Well that was f***** up. Sorry everyone was messed around so badly.

“Hope you managed to find some pleasure amongst the chaos.”

Hope and Glory Festival Liverpool said on Facebook it would make another statement by noon today.

It also put out a message on its Facebook page criticising its production manager and supplying his email details, seemingly for complaints to be directed to.