New face mask rules: Sturgeon says ‘You may kiss the bride’

Happy couples getting married or entering civil partnerships will not be required to wear face coverings during the ceremony, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

As she unveiled new coronavirus regulations to make masks compulsory in more settings, the first minister announced an important exemption.

The measures require that from this Friday anyone in a work canteen will have to wear a face covering if not seated at a table, bringing staff eateries into line with pubs and restaurants.

They will exempt a couple from having to wear a face covering during their marriage or civil partnership ceremony. This is a small but important change which I hope will be welcomed by anyone about to tie the knot.” Nicola Sturgeon

Furthermore, from Monday facemasks will be mandatory in communal workplace areas such as corridors. In previous briefings Ms Sturgeon has said she has taken to wearing her mask when walking from one part of St Andrews House to others.

But with ceremonies such as weddings and civil partnerships already having to abide by strict limits on numbers as a result of the pandemic, Ms Sturgeon offered some comfort to brides and grooms.

“The regulations in one respect will actually deliver some flexibility,” the first minister said. “They will exempt a couple from having to wear a face covering during their marriage or civil partnership ceremony. This is a small but important change which I hope will be welcomed by anyone about to tie the knot.”

During her announcement, made in a virtual statement to Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said responsibility for wearing masks in the workplace lay with individuals.

But she urged employers to explain and promote the new regulations. She added: “The new rules are a proportionate additional step, which will help employees to keep themselves and their colleagues that bit safer.”