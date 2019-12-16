New exhibition being held in Dundee tells 100 stories of the First World War in Scotland

A new exhibition being held in Dundee will showcase 100 stories of the First World War in Scotland – as told through the perspective of up and coming artists from across the country.

The exhibition, called “What Do We Learn From All Th1s?”, was commissioned by the Scottish Government, delivered by research and design collective Lateral North and facilitated by the Scottish Print Network.

It will be on display until Friday December 20 in the Dundee Central Library after being developed in five print studios in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.

From acts of valour on the battlefield to naval tragedies off Scotland’s coast and thousands of workers filling factories at home and working in the Scottish Women’s Hospitals at the Western Front, the exhibition covers a range of different issues from the First World War.

Dundee Contemporary Arts is one of the print studios involved, working with students from DJCAD and Dundee and Angus College.

The work focuses on stories of note in Dundee, which include the story, by Jagoda Sawoska, of Joseph Lee a Black Watch ‘fighter writer’ whose poetry was an important part of sharing the stories of the First World War with residents across Dundee’s communities.

A dog training camp in Carnoustie, by Nicola McLaughlin, is also on display while Montrose sculptor William Lamb who was wounded in the trenches is also featured in Louise Elder’s work.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, said: “The ‘What Do We Learn From All This?’ project is a fitting culmination to the WW100 Scotland commemorations, allowing young people from across Scotland to tell the stories of World War One through the medium of print.

“It is particularly appropriate that the artworks harness traditional print-making techniques with augmented reality, bringing together old and new.

“World War One affected every village, town and city in Scotland, touching the lives of millions.

“It is important that we continue to remember the stories of bravery and sacrifice and to ensure they are passed on.

“I hope that many people will visit to see the installation and reflect on the artworks and the stories behind them.”

The First World War took place between July 1914 and November 1918, with around 16 million people killed.

Of that number, 908,371 troops from Great Britain were killed during the conflict, with another 2,090,212 servicemen wounded – with 4,000 of those dead hailing from Dundee.

The name of those killed while serving names are recorded in the city’s Roll of Honour, a simple alphabetical list of names, ranks and regiments.

Tom Smith, director at Lateral North, said: “We have been working with students from across Scotland to creatively interpret people and place based stories of the First World War.

“Working with Solius Heritage and the Scottish Print Network, we have brought over 100 artworks together in the form of an abstract map of Scotland.

“These stories are revealed in augmented reality bringing the Century old stories into the present day.”