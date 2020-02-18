New exhibition at V&A Dundee aims to revive sewing skills in order to promote sustainability in fashion

A project aimed at promoting sustainability in fashion has been unveiled at V&A Dundee.

Sewing Box for the Future encourages people to devote more time and care to looking after the clothes they already have.

With a focus on care, repair and customisation the project, which is curated by Dr Jen Ballie, will include work from Filippa K, Celia Pym, The Post-Couture Collective and Chloe Patience.

The exhibition invites visitors to get hands-on by learning or sharing simple skills like darning, needle-felting and customising that will help them get more from the clothes they already have.

Around 1.1 million tonnes of clothing are purchased every year in the UK, with a value of £30 billion.

Most of us only use 30 to 40% of the clothes in our wardrobes.

Dr Ballie, a research manager at the University of Dundee and V&A Dundee, said: “Caring for your clothes really contributes towards reducing fashion waste, but it also doesn’t need to be a chore – it can be creative and fun.

“There are amazing designers pushing boundaries in this field, but we can all take on some responsibility in tackling this urgent global problem.

“We wanted to find a way to present this research in a hands-on, practical way, and my hope is that the project will inspire people to build some simple tasks like darning or spot-cleaning into their daily routines.”

The exhibition has been realised in partnership with Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

Sewing Box for the Future is free to visit and will be displayed in the museum’s upper foyer from February 17 to May 24.