New equipment to help multiple sclerosis patients thanks to Tayside Health Fund donation

Patients in Tayside with multiple sclerosis (MS) will be able to access new physiotherapy equipment thanks to funding from the Tayside Health Fund, the charity for NHS Tayside.

The money, which came from donations made by members of the public, was used to purchase a variety of fitness equipment to help get patients back on their feet. The equipment has been installed at Ninewells Hospital although some items are portable and can be used in the community.

One piece of equipment is the Motomed bike,which comes with arms and leg cycle attachments to move the patients limbs to help improve their strength, especially for those who are currently wheelchair bound.

Physiotherapist Carol Greig said: “We are so delighted with the equipment that we have received from Multiple Sclerosis Endowments, Tayside Health Fund.

“This will open up further rehabilitation options for all our patients and it will play a huge role in improving physical function and mental wellbeing.”

Dr Jonathan O’Riordan, consultant neurologist, said: “Tayside has one of the highest prevalences of MS in the world.

“We strive to provide a holistic service and physiotherapy is an essential in empowering patients to improve their own wellbeing.”

Emma Jane Wells, chairwoman of Tayside Health Fund, said: “The Tayside Health Fund is delighted to be able to support those living with multiple sclerosis in Tayside, by providing specialist equipment to extend the rehabilitation options to patients.”