New hub helping young people into self-employment launching in Dundee

A new enterprise hub aimed at helping young people to start their own business will open in Dundee next month.

Launch It Dundee will be based in Kandahar House in Meadowside, and will have 16 units available for fledgling businesses.

The Launch It Trust operates four enterprise centres in London, but its Dundee hub will be the charity’s first in Scotland.

Enterprise manager Shabana Basheer said: “Launch It Dundee was set up last year to meet an evident need for affordable business premises and tailored support for young entrepreneurs. Since then we have signed a lease with Dundee City Council and refurbished Kandahar House.

“I have also been busy making contacts with people in the city who work in enterprise, employability or with young people.

“Our target audience is 18 to 30-year-olds who are unemployed, under-employed or struggling to access employment which may be for reasons such as confidence, lack of support or a hidden disability. It’s about providing an opportunity for financial independence.”

Ms Basheer said a variety of business mentors would help guide the young people.

Businesses will pay affordable rents which will help Launch It to be sustainable.

It will officially open on May 7.