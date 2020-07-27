New eatery specialising in crepes, waffles and milkshakes planned for Dundee

A new takeaway is set to open in Dundee’s city centre – specialising in crepes, waffles and milkshakes.

The new eatery, which will be located in the town’s Marketgait, will be the latest location for dessert company Kaspa’s.

The company, which describes itself as “the King of Desserts”, serves a variety of sweet treats, including ice creams, milkshakes, frappes, crepes, waffles and gelatos.

Menu items include a Hershey’s Cookies and Cream waffle, an M&Ms waffle and a giant tuttifrutti sundae.

They already have one successful location in Edinburgh, and are now planning to open diners in Glasgow and Dundee.

The restaurant will seat up to 98 people, and will open from 11am to 11pm on Sunday to Thursday, staying open until midnight on Friday and Saturdays.

It will be aimed mostly at families, with the company saying on their website: “Our mission is to create an environment where enjoying authentic desserts with family, friends and loved ones is an unforgettable experience.

“We strive to continuously provide our guests with irresistible products and unrivalled customer service.”

Plans for the project were first submitted to the city council by Andrew Black Design on May 21, and were approved on Wednesday.

In a statement submitted along with the plans, the design firm said: “Planning sought for the change of use on the ground floor of the commercial West Port House building from a vacant

unit to a Class 3 food retail unit for Kaspas

“Food prepared on site will be crepes, waffles and sundaes with the use of hot plates, waffle machines and Belndtec

blenders.

“Also on sale will be coffee, cakes, fruit smoothies and gelato.

“Toilet facilities will be provided within the unit for customer use with the appropriate levels of ventilation provided.

“There will be seating for 98 people in the store and there will be availability for takeaway provision and 3rd party ordering.

“Waste will be stored and collected for recycling in a designated area to the rear of the building and is highlighted with the planning drawings.

“There are nearby public car parks and public transport links all close by.”

It has now been given the go ahead, with construction plans yet to be determined.