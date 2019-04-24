New Dundee workshops to help people struggling with drug addiction

Recovery Dundee is launching two new workshops for recovering addicts.

The art and guitar/music lesson workshops will run for a seven-week period.

They will take place upstairs in the community hall at Stobswell Parish Church on Thursdays from noon-2pm.

Places are limited and anyone interested in attending should get in touch with Recovery by messaging the organisation on its Facebook page.

The art workshop will be led by Jackie Campbell, a graduate of Edinburgh College of Art.

Music lessons will be taught by Liam Eaton, a qualified music teacher and vocal coach, as well as professional musician Scott Oram.

The first workshops will be held on Thursday.