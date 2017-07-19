It was the one summer signing that remained under the radar, but Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon is tipping big things for teenage midfielder Archie Thomas.

The former Southampton kid impressed in pre-season training and that earned him his debut as a substitute in Saturday’s Betfred Cup win over Raith Rovers.

And the 18-year-old could get more game time when the Tangerines head up to Buckie Thistle for their Second Group C tie tonight.

“He’s been at Southampton and he’s been training with the first team here and doing well,” said Ray. “Coming off the bench on Saturday was his reward because he’s been excellent in training.

“One of our chief scouts had spotted him and then he was released.

“We spoke to Rob Edwards down at Southampton, who I know because I did my coaching badges with him.

“He said he was a really good footballer and that’s why we decided to take a look.

“He’s done great since he came in. He’s only 18, but he definitely has a future.”

Meanwhile Sam Stanton, fixed up on loan from Hibs at the weekend, could be in line for a starting place tomorrow.

The 23-year-old also made his debut from the bench at the weekend and showed up well.

“Sam will be a very good addition to the squad,” added Ray.