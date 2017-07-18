Dundee manager Neil McCann is backing new signing Sofien Moussa to become a “cult figure” at Dens Park.

The Tunisian striker’s deal was confirmed on Friday before the friendly against Bolton and trained with his new team-mates yesterday.

A physical presence up front, Moussa is expected to ruffle the feathers of opposing defences this season, something McCann has been keen to add to his side.

He said: “Sofien Moussa is exactly what I’ve been looking for.

“On Friday night you saw when we were looking for a bit of presence he will offer us that. He’s maybe a wee bit behind in terms of preparation.

“He’s gone under the radar but we’re shopping in a market where we have to be respectful to our budget.

“I think he could end up being a cult figure here, I really do.”