New Dundee street set to be named after Scottish island

A street under construction in Mill o’ Mains is likely to be named Islay Place if the idea is approved by Dundee City Council.

Islay Place would be located north of the existing Hebrides Drive.

The name has been chosen to keep in theme with other streets in the area – Mull Terrace, Harris Terrace and Uist Terrace.

All of the streets are named after Hebridean Islands off the west coast of Scotland.

A consultation on the name was carried out between January 15 and February 1.

The results of the consultation were sent to key council figures including ward councillors, the convener, city archivist, communities officer, council officers and the agent.

The name for the street is likely to be approved at a meeting of the city development committee on Monday.