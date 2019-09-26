New Dundee man Dorrans has no concerns about plastic Palmerston pitch

Graham Dorrans insists the plastic pitch at Palmerston will pose him no problems when Dundee travel to face Queen of the South on Friday night.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Dark Blues last Friday, only managed three appearances for previous club Rangers last season due to a knee injury.

That saw the former Scotland midfielder frozen out of Steven Gerrard’s plans and he was freed last month.

Several clubs were alerted to his availability but the chance to play at Dens under boss James McPake ticked most boxes for Dorrans and he’s keen to make an impact at the club.

He made his debut as a second-half sub in last weekend’s loss at Morton but, after a week’s training with his new team-mates, is keen to be involved from the off as they try to make amends tomorrow in Dumfries.

And, despite having to deal with a lengthy period on the sidelines due to injury, Dorrans will have no fears about getting stuck into the action at Palmerston.

“I’ve trained every day since April back at Rangers and the knee feels fine,” he said.

“Confidence in the knee isn’t an issue. I’ve played on astro pitches as well as grass. The knee’s fine, I just need match sharpness now.”

The final decision on whether he starts against Allan Johnston’s men will lie with gaffer James McPake.

However, whichever way the Dee boss decides to go, Dorrans admits McPake played a key role in convincing him Dens Park was the ideal destination to resurrect his career.

“Definitely,” he said. “We spoke a lot after the window closed.

“He was keen to get me in. This is the best place for me to play football and get myself fit.”

Dorrans was a frustrated figure at full time at Cappielow as the Dark Blues slipped further off the pace in the Championship following their 1-0 defeat to David Hopkins’ men.

The midfielder, however, saw positives in the display and reckons he can, hopefully, be part of the solution.

“I thought we dominated most of the game but just couldn’t find that final pass. That’s what we were missing and, hopefully, I can help with that when I get match fit.”

Although, he’ll now be plying his trade in the second tier, the man who played almost 150 games for West Brom and Norwich in the English Premier League, has his sights firmly set on the top flight in Scotland.

He continued: “If it’s the Premiership with this club, great, but I still want to play as high as I can.

“I’ve got big ambitions to get back as high as possible. Hopefully, I can help the boys here.”

He admits leaving Ibrox was a wrench but his desperation to get back out on the park meant it was the only decision for him.

“It was definitely tough but the situation I found myself in, I had to get out and play football,” he said.

“I’m 32 and, like I say, I’ve got ambitions to play as high as possible. It was the right decision.

“I’ve missed a lot of time through injuries and I want to be back playing football and enjoying football. I’ve missed the buzz of playing games on a Saturday.”