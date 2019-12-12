New Dundee health and social care chief named

Vicky Irons has been named new chief officer for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership.

She will replace David Lynch who retires in December and has told of her delight at landing the top-level post.

Vicky, who is currently chief officer for Angus Health and Social Care Partnership, was confirmed for the job by NHS Tayside and Dundee City Council.

She said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to the post of chief officer for the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership.

“Throughout my career I have developed a special interest in primary and community health and social care.

“I am clear that the challenge of responding to present and future health and social care needs will be significant for the partnership.

“I look forward to working with the team and all partners to make sure that we achieve the best results for the people of Dundee.”

Trudy McLeay, chairwoman of Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership Integration Joint Board, said: “Vicky comes to us with extensive NHS and local authority experience.

“This will be invaluable experience as we look to meet the challenges around the Health and Social Care Partnership. I’m delighted to welcome her.”