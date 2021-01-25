A family new to Dundee are angry after one of their children was left without a school place.

Peter and Glaucia Spalding moved to Broughty Ferry at the end of 2020 from Texas and had planned for their children Michael and Nickole to attend Grove Academy.

They were both given a place at the school in August, but were not able to move to Scotland until just before Christmas because of the coronavirus restrictions.

However, although Michael still has his place, Nickole, 13, has lost her place and is now third on the waiting list for Grove Academy.

They have since appealed to Dundee City Council and applied for Nickole to attend Monifieth High School as a back-up, but were told pupils living in the Monifieth catchment area will be prioritised.

Peter said: “We were living in America and decided to come back to the UK for several reasons.

“We bought a house in Broughty Ferry where I grew up and it was well within the catchment area for Grove Academy, it is only 100 yards from the school.

“My father went there, and I went there too.

“In August we got in touch with the school and my son and daughter both got a place.

“Then Covid-19 kicked in and there was no way we could travel to the UK because we were isolating in America and the school was informed of this.

“Travelling would probably have been illegal, and certainly not responsible.

“But as soon as we were able to come across I was told there was no longer a space for my daughter going into S2 and she is now third on the waiting list for Grove Academy.

“I had to put in an appeal and I was told to try and apply for Monifieth High School but I was told they have to retain places for kids moving there.

“But that means I would be expected to send my daughter miles away to another school when Grove Academy is just around the corner.

“The attitude is just ‘you didn’t get here in time so tough, you are not in anymore’.

Michael started online lessons at Grove Academy at the start of the school term, but sister Nickole is still left without a school place.

Peter added: “We are now looking into having to home school her.

“We are just waiting to hear back from Dundee City Council and Angus Council but that could be weeks and all the while my daughter just sits at home twiddling her thumbs.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said: “Parents have the right to request that their children be placed in a school other than their local catchment area school.

“We will try to grant your request, provided there are places at the school which you choose.

“Parents have the right to appeal against a placement decision and we would advise any parents wishing to do so to contact the council directly.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “While we do not comment on individual circumstances, we can confirm we recently received communication from the family and will respond in due course.”