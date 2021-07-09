New Dundee Covid test centres announced after ‘exceptionally serious’ warning

New mobile Covid test sites have been announced in Dundee, following an “exceptionally serious” message sent to the city by NHS Tayside.

Mobile coronavirus testing vans will follow a new timetable from Monday, July 12, targeting different parts of Dundee.

NHS Tayside hopes the change will make testing easily available across the city.

The walk-in units are available for people to use without an appointment, but the health board said an appointment can be made by calling 119.

How to get a Covid test in Dundee

The mobile testing vans will be available in the following locations between 10am and 4pm from Monday, July 12.

Tayview Primary School and Dundee City Centre (East Whale Lane Car Park) – Mondays

Tayview Primary School and Forthill Primary School – Tuesdays

Braeview Academy and Tayview Primary School – Wednesdays

Grove Academy and Tayview Primary School – Thursdays

Dundee International Sports Centre and Braeview Academy – Fridays

Dundee City Centre (East Whale Lane Car Park and Grove Academy) – Saturdays

Dundee International Sports Centre and Forthill Primary School – Sundays

Testing is also available between 8am and 8pm any day at the following locations.

Dudhope Castle – Drive through

Kirkton Community Centre – Walk through

Park Place – Walk through

Lynch Sports Centre Car Park – Walk through

The new testing drive comes after NHS Tayside’s director of public health, Emma Fletcher, issued an “exceptionally serious” message on Covid in Dundee.

It was revealed the health board had been forced to open a new Covid ward at Ninewells Hospital amid rising hospital cases.

Dr Fletcher warned some covid patients currently being treated intensive care include young people.

“Unfortunately, there are young people right now with Covid in Ninewells — not only in our general wards, but also in our intensive care unit and our high dependency unit,” Dr Fletcher said.

“We have a simple plea: please go and get your vaccination.”