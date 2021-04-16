New Dundee Covid test centre set to open

A new UK Government-run Covid test centre opened on Friday in Dundee for locals experiencing symptoms.

The new appointment-only test centre has opened at Kirkton Community Centre Car Park.

It’s part of a network of diagnostic testing facilities created in Scotland, including eight drive-through sites, 43 walk-through sites, 42 mobile units, plus the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab which works round the clock to process samples.

Tests must be booked in advance online or by calling 0800 028 2816.

Testing at the new centre will only be available for those who have one of the three recognised symptoms of the virus – a few, a new cough, or a change in taste and smell.

Several new test centres have opened this week across Dundee and Fife, including a mobile test centre in Cupar.

NHS Scotland has also announced an increase in testing amongst people who do not have symptoms of the virus.

It’s hoped that asymptomatic testing will stop people unwittingly spreading the virus when they do not have symptoms.

It comes after Scotland recorded a further 237 new cases of the virus, with a test positivity rate of 1.2 per cent.

And from Friday, Scots will enjoy relaxed coronavirus lockdown rules after restrictions of travel across the country were lifted ahead of schedule.

It will allow people to travel to meet friends and family outdoors, up to a maximum of six people from six households.

Since January, travel into different local authorities has been banned but for essential reasons.