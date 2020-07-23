New Dundee community support project officially launches

A proud Dundee businessman has finally seen “his dreams become reality” with the official launch of his community support project.

John Alexander, of Alexander Decorators, established Alexander Community Development last year to deliver three key goals: to provide young people at school with trade placement opportunities, to work with food charities by organising distribution across the city.

Also, to offer opportunities for retired tradesmen/woman to give back and share their skills with future generations.

During lockdown, the project has been supporting the network of food insecurity groups in the city, ensuring they have access to food, transportation, storage and logistical support.

John said: “Helping people is a passion of mine, it’s what motivates everything I do. Having a trade has given me a career far beyond what I could have imagined and has now allowed me to give something back to the local community.

“By playing a part in upskilling future tradesmen and woman, we are ensuring that the workforce of tomorrow is equipped to deal with future challenges.”

Kara Swankie joined the management team in March. She said: “Alexander Community Development has the opportunity to make a difference to so many lives in Dundee but more importantly, support those out there who have been making a difference for years.”

The team are now planning to build a self-sustaining green site, at Fairfield Street, which will house the charity and significantly increase capacity for services.

The site will also offer affordable space for other, similarly aligned organisations to operate from.

They are currently seeking support for this build and are urging people to get in touch if they would like to be involved.