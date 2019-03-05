New Dundee cafe given the go-ahead after year-long wait

A new independent cafe is finally set to come to the city after a second planning application was given the go-ahead.

Little Things Cafe will open at 35 Reform Street almost a year later than planned after its proprietors’ plans hit a snag.

An application for 37 Reform Street was approved in May last year, but it is understood there were difficulties in securing the property.

Planning bosses have nodded through the application for the cafe subject to some conditions on the operation of the cafe.

It will seat up to 20 and offer treats such as cupcakes, macaroons and traybakes along with toasties, sandwiches and salads.

Dundee City Council said the cafe would contribute to the ongoing rejuvenation of Reform Street, concluding: “The proposed coffee shop will bring a vacant unit back into use and will contribute to the vitality, viability and visual appeal of the main shopping area.”