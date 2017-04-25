Entrepreneurs are being offered the use of office space for three months — completely free.

Social enterprise The Circle is giving free access to the co-working space at the Staffa Place community hub in Dundee.

From now until the end of June, sole traders, business owners, individuals, students and social enterprises can use the area free.

The co-working space was formerly an IT suite when the Claverhouse Group was based in the building.

Kirsty Thomson, founder and CEO of The Circle, urged the community to take advantage of the offer, which includes free WiFi access.

They will also have the chance to give input about the eventual “transformation” of the building, as the team at The Circle want to redesign it.

Nicola Donnelly, facilities and services development manager at The Circle, which opened in November last year, said: “We have already seen a good uptake of the office space and meeting room hire in recent months.

“The next stage of our development is to create a co-working space that meets the needs of its members.

“To make sure we design the space to best suit the local workforce that will use it, we are opening the doors for free, for two months. Anyone who is working from home, who is just starting out, who is between offices or needs somewhere to drop in while in Dundee for meetings is welcome to come in.”

As well as free WiFi access, Nicola said there would be opportunities to collaborate with others who already use the space.

Alison Henderson, chairwoman of the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the initiative.

She said: “It’s a really good idea. Businesses can go in there and it’s perhaps the next step to them advancing and growing their business.

“The facilities I’ve seen at The Circle are of a high standard and people can be guaranteed WiFi and other essentials needed for running a business

“It may lead to those who use it working with other businesses as well as providing the opportunity to discuss possible collaborations with other groups already using the working space. Another positive aspect of this is that it’s really good to see a building come back into use.”

Although the facilities are free to use, users must bring their own equipment, such as computers.

To take advantage of the offer, email bookings@thecircledundee.org.uk.