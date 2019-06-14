New Dundee boss James McPake ‘bored’ and can’t wait to start new job

Despite having plenty of work to do to rebuild the Dundee squad, boss James McPake admits he’s “bored” and can’t wait to finally get cracking on the pitch.

The 34-year-old took the manager’s role at the end of last month and, while other managers and players are off on their holidays, James has been working through to ready things for pre-season.

He said: “I can’t wait to get the lads together because I am bored.

“It sounds daft because I have that much to do but I am missing being out there on the pitch with the players.

“The excitement is there for me. I got that feeling back in that last week of last season when I took the team and if you had asked me before that if I missed it then I would probably have said no.

“Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed coaching the younger players but it was nice to get the feeling around the senior players and the football really means something.

“I love being with the U/18s and reserves but that is classed as development football and for 17 years I had been involved at first-team level. Now I realise how much I missed that.”

Meanwhile, he hopes he’ll have Jesse Curran back for pre-season, though he admits the Australian has other options to consider.

McPake added: “Jesse flies back in the next couple of weeks and we will have a chat then.

“There are a couple of different scenarios regarding Jesse.

“He might see his future elsewhere but I would like to keep him here, both as a player and a person.

“So we will let him have his break and then I will sit down for a chat with him and see what happens. I hope it is a yes to staying but it’s a tough one.

“He is, obviously, so far away, being from Australia and he might see this as a chance for him to get back home. But I hope I can get him back here because I like him as a player.”

Kerr Waddell is in a similar situation as Curran, with his contract having expired at the end of the season.

The Arbroath lad has been away recently but the Dens gaffer plans to sit down with him on his return.

He added: “Kerr is just back from holiday. So we will sit down with him soon.”