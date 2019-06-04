New Dundee boss James McPake already has list of signings he wants to pursue

New Dundee boss James McPake already has a list of signings he wants to pursue to kickstart the club’s attempt to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Dens Park gaffer has wasted no time identifying players he feels can lead the Dark Blues back to the Premiership.

And with just a few weeks until the squad is back in for pre-season, James knows the club have to get moving with only eight senior players signed up for the new campaign.

He told the Tele: “I have players in mind, it would have been silly not to.

“I’m sure a lot of the candidates who had a chance of the job would be doing that in the background as well.

“There is not much time and other clubs are snapping up players as well so for the last two-and-a-half weeks that’s something I’ve been doing.

“Now I’ve got the job, I can call the players and ask if they’re interested to come in and help us.”

There are also three existing players whose contracts have expired that need a decision on their futures.

Sometime skipper Cammy Kerr has already stated his desire to remain with his boyhood favourites.

He was out of favour under previous boss Jim McIntyre but the new gaffer sees Kerr as a key man to fix up as soon as possible.

Added to Kerr are Jesse Curran and Kerr Waddell, who spent last season on loan at Greenock Morton in the Championship.

James said: “I’ll sit down this week and think of who I want and certainly players like Cammy and I know Jesse and Kerr from them coming through the youth ranks so I’ll look at them as well.

“Those boys have been here for a while and Kerr did well at Morton on loan so it would be silly not to look at that.

He added: “I’ll sit down with Cammy, I’ve already told him that.

“I think anybody would be desperate to keep Cammy Kerr at this football club with what he brings.

“The supporters relate to him, he’s one of them, and I don’t think you can overplay that – there’s not enough of that in football.

“That is something I am desperate to bring back to this club – having people out on the pitch that the fans are proud of.

“Cammy fits that bill.

“He’s Dundee through and through so, hopefully, we can get something sorted with him quickly.”

Coming into a club with such a tight squad could be a daunting task for a rookie manager but James sees the big gaps in his team as an opportunity to stamp his identity on the team quickly.

The previous two men in the Dens dugout, Neil McCann and McIntyre, had plenty of work to do to reshape their squads but James has plenty of the hard work done for him already.

He added: “Historically with football clubs when a new manager comes in he normally has a big task to change the squad.

“When he wants to bring players in, he has to move some on but that’s not really the case here.

“There is a lot of scope here to bring in your own players without really having to do too much the other way.

“There is a group of young kids as well that will come into the fold.

“They’ll be there or thereabouts – I’m not saying they’ll be ready to come in and play every week but they’ve done enough in training to show they can make an input in the squad.

“I’m excited to bring in my own players and bring in ones who will work the way I want to.”