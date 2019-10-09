New Dundee B&M store to open this weekend – with local veterans‘ charity to benefit

The long-awaited opening of the brand new B&M Dundee store, on Clepington Road, takes place on Saturday.

The new staff members were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from, Dundee Therapy Garden, who will be taking centre stage to officially unveil the new B&M store, alongside the Lord Provost, Ian Borthwick.

The charity works with military veterans and ex-uniformed people in the local community who are experiencing mental health problems.

In addition to opening the new store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers to go towards the charity.

Store manager, Robbie Brand, said: “The team at Dundee Therapy Garden really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local people in the community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.

“Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can’t wait to get the doors open on Saturday and show customers their brand new B&M.”

The former Homebase store has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme and created more than 30 new jobs.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health and beauty and homewares.

The store also boasts its own garden centre – with everything from seeds to pots and hundreds of plant varieties delivered fresh to store throughout the season.