New Dundee beer garden could be closed after anti-social behaviour claims

A city pub’s newly opened beer garden could be shut down amid claims it is already encouraging anti-social behaviour.

The Hill Bar’s application to open an external seating area was green-lit by Dundee’s licensing board in August on the condition plastic cups were used and CCTV installed.

The board chose to approve the application despite it being closed previously following complaints from local residents.

As of yet, the beer garden is yet to re-open – but Maspie Estates Ltd, which owns several local flats close to the Hilltown pub, has lodged a late objection to the application.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

In a letter to the licensing board, the firm’s Daniel Aitkenhead said he was objecting in “the strongest terms” to the seating area continuing to operate, claiming regulars would drink or even urinate there prior to the pub opening.

He wrote: “Along with other local landlords I am trying hard to improve the area to create a safe, secure and quiet environment for local families – many with young children. Previous experience has shown that the beer garden on this site significantly hinders that due to anti-social behaviour.”

Fay Martin, manager of the pub, questioned the timing of the objection, lodged a month after the application was approved.

She said: “I’m just trying to run my business here – but everything has been kept in the shed since the beer garden was closed.”

© DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Waterfront bar Bird & Bear faces objections to its plan to extend Friday and Saturday opening hours to 1am.

Local resident Phil Northam claims the Whitehall Crescent bar is inadequately soundproofed and disrupts his sleep.

His letter to licensing chiefs asks: “I plead with you to refuse this application. The granting…would be a complete slap in the face and show a total disregard to myself.”

The bar’s management did not respond to a request for comment.

The licensing board meets on Thursday.