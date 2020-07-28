New drone footage reveals ‘war-torn’ condition of former Dundee College building

New aerial footage has laid bare the extent of the restoration work that will be needed to return a derelict college building to its former glory.

The Dundee College of Commerce on Constitution Road closed its doors in 2011 and has gradually fallen into a state of decline.

Images taken by a drone pilot at Roam & Remote in recent weeks show the current condition of the dilapidated building, which is just yards away from the city centre.

It had been hoped that a multi-million-pound investment would transform the site into high-quality rented apartments.

Voxcap Investments, part of Whiteburn Projects, received approval from Dundee City Council in 2016 to transform the property into 135 homes, a gym and a cinema.

Building work was scheduled to start in July 2018, with the aim of it being ready for its first tenants in by last summer.

However, it was revealed that a £12 million regeneration project for the development was shelved because of a lack of funding.

Whiteburn confirmed the site is now back-up for sale with Shepherd Commercial, with the company advising “offers invited” on the listing.

Despite being billed as an “exceptional” city centre residential development the most recent drone footage shows the extent of the vandalism to the site.

One former student said he was “shocked” at the state the building had fallen into since its closure nearly 10 years ago.

He added: “It wouldn’t look out of place in a war-torn scene in a movie the condition it is in now. I used to go to college there so it’s a shame to see how badly it looks now.

“It’s such a big site and when I saw the proposed plans to turn it into flats I thought that seemed the best fit to give the building a new purpose.

“Every room you could see on the drone video appears to have been vandalised in one way or another. Given its prominent location it’s not a great advert for the city as a whole.”