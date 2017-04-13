Learner drivers will have to pass a revised test starting this December.

The test will now include new manoeuvres, as well as an extended independent driving section. Learner drivers will also have to pass a section that asks them to use satellite navigation to find their way.

Andrew Jones, transport minister, said: “We have some of the safest roads in the world but we are always looking to make them safer.

“These changes announced today will help reduce the number of people killed or injured on our roads and equip new drivers with the skills they need to use our roads safely.

“Ensuring the driving test is relevant in the 21st century – for example, the introduction of sat navs – will go a long way towards doing this.”

The test’s existing independent driving section will be extended from 10 minutes to 20 minutes, while candidates must also show an ability to follow directions on a sat nav. Current manoeuvres, such as reversing around a corner, will be replaced with more realistic tests, such as driving in and out of a parking bay.

Those taking the test will also be asked one of two safety questions while operating the vehicle.

Steve Gooding, RAC foundation director, said: “We are very supportive of the revisions DVSA is making to the practical driving test, which will mean candidates undergo a far more realistic assessment of their readiness to take to the road unsupervised.

“Much has changed since the first driving test was taken in 1935, and it must be right that the test evolves, just as the cars we drive are themselves changing to incorporate ever more driver assist technology such as inbuilt sat nav systems. Novice drivers need to demonstrate the right skills and driving style to cope with the new environment.”