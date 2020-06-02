New driving range at Downfield Golf Club approved by Dundee City Council

Plans for new driving range facilities at Downfield Golf Club have been given the go-ahead by Dundee City Council.

An application had been submitted to the local authority in October 2019 to create a permanent driving range on land currently used as a practice range by members and guests of the Turnberry Avenue club.

Garry Adam Chartered Architect Ltd are behind the proposals and based their design on experience of existing golf driving ranges in Scotland.

The range is set to be 250 metres in length, which will “accommodate good long shots from the very best low handicap golfers.”

At the end of the drive, it is proposed there will be an additional safety feature of a high earth embankment.

A new building is also proposed, which will be used for the purposes of the existing driving range and teaching, as well as providing shelter for visitors.

One letter of objection was submitted to the local authority, arguing that the trees and landscape of the area would be impacted by the proposals.

This came after the club received a ticking off last year by the national environmental body Scottish Forestry, which ruled they had unlawfully cut down trees in an area earmarked for housing.

However, a planning officer determined the application does not propose to remove any trees, bushes or soil.

Last night the club’s new general manager welcomed the council’s decision and said it was exciting news for members.

Peter Jones, who had arrived in Dundee to take over the post the day before lockdown was announced, said: “We’re delighted this has been approved and we can now continue to offer our members a better service on the golf course.

“We’re also looking to grow golf in the community and when this is open we are hopeful people in the community will be able to come along and experience the club and what we have to offer.”

The plans for the driving range were drawn up after a separate application was lodged with the city council proposing to build a new residential development on land west of Dalmahoy Drive.

The application, submitted on behalf of construction firm Kirkwood Homes, includes proposals to build 49 properties on the site next to the range and is still under consideration by the council.

If the plans are approved, the homes will be built adjacent to the driving range site but are not expected to be impacted – with the total distance between driving range and the garden fence being 40 metres.