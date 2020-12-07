New doorstep glass recycling service hopes to fill a gap in the market while supporting Dundee charities

A lawyer will be courting the attention of queue-wary locals with his new glass collecting business.

Ryan Russell, who stays in Broughty Ferry, came up with the idea for Doorstep Glass Recycling during lockdown after waiting in queues at recycling points in the city – and also plans to donate 10% of the profits to Dundee Foodbank.

After doing some research and realising there wasn’t a service which would collect glass waste from peoples’ homes, he decided to look into creating his own service.

He brought in local businessman Ali Smith who shared his enthusiasm for the idea and has previous experience with setting up similar companies.

The firm now offers customers in and around Dundee a 35 litre box to collect their glass in which they will collect and recycle for you once a month.

Ryan, who is also a solicitor at MML, said: “After seeing the queues at the recycling points during lockdown I sort of came up with the idea and after talking to my wife about it she told me to go for it.

“The thing is with glass recycling a lot of people can’t be bothered going to the recycling stations, or have mobility issues which stop them going so a lot of glass just ends up in the landfill which obviously isn’t ideal.

“So after doing a lot of research into where we could recycle the glass and also what bins would be best to provide to customers we started working alongside the Bin Company, who we will be recycling the glass with and they also provide the tough boxes.”

As well as looking out for the environment, Ryan also wanted to give something back to the community.

Ryan added: “The charity aspect is something that is really important to us. We wanted to be able to make it a greener community while also feeding the community at the same time.

“We launched the business just over a week ago and have had so much interest already which has been amazing. There has even been people from Angus, where the council still have glass recycling schemes, who want to join up purely for the charity aspect.

“There has also been a wide demographic of people who have been signing up including some who are older themselves or have older relatives who have mobility issues and don’t want to keep putting their glass to landfill.

“I was actually surprised how many people have signed up and hopefully interest will just keep building and we can branch out to other areas. The first collection is also going to be January 3 so it is perfect timing after Christmas and New Year celebrations.”

You can find out more information about the company and also register for your box at their website.