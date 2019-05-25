New door security system at Dundee flats could be delayed by six months

Plans to install a new door security system in a set of closes could be delayed by up to six months due to “technical issues”.

The Stobswell Forum wants to use part of a £10,700 grant from Maryfield Community Regeneration Forum to install the new entry systems in common closes at Dundonald Street, in order to improve security in the area.

It had been hoped that the entry systems would be installed by the end of this month.

But at a meeting of the Maryfield Community Planning Partnership, members were told the plans had been put on hold.

Stuart Fairweather, community planning officer for Maryfield, said: “Unfortunately there has been a delay due to technical issues.

“We are working to get the systems installed as quickly as possible.”

A source told the Tele that the delay could be anything up to another six months.

Residents living in Dundonald Street expressed frustration at the hold up.

Qudsia Naz, 36, said: “This is very disappointing.

“I was so glad when it was announced that my tenement would be getting a door entry system so to hear that it has been delayed is really bad news.”

Qudsia said that the stairwells and landings in her building were regularly used by drug users looking for somewhere to go for their fix.

She said: “The problem has got worse because some of the buildings now have door entry systems. This means that there are fewer places for drug users to go so they are gathering in the fewer closes that they have access to.

“Unfortunately my building is one of those still waiting for a secure door entry system so we are really suffering.

“Every second day I pass people on the stairwell taking drugs.

“I have young children and don’t like them having to witness this on a regular basis.

“The sooner they get the secure entry systems installed the better.”

Fellow resident Sami Malik said: “I’m really sorry to hear that the secure entry systems will be delayed.

“People regularly come into my building either to take drugs in the stairwells or to gain access to the garden behind.”

Maryfield councillor Georgia Cruickshank said: “I’m aware there has been a delay and am working to resolve this.”