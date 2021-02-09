A new athletics programme for people with disabilities is soon to be launched in Dundee.

Following the success of para-football in the city, Dundee United Community Trust (DUCT) is expanding its athletics programme to offer training in more sports.

The new para-sport club will include an athletics programme and two new sports, boccia and goalball.

© Supplied by dufc ct

Jamie Kirk, chief executive of DUCT, said the trust’s para-football club, which has been running for almost two years, has been rebranded to para-sports to mark the expansion.

© Supplied by dufc community trust

“We’re in the process of adding new activities to the growing football programme for people with a disability in the city, including a brand new athletics club and two Paralympic sports,” he said.

“We are committed to providing opportunities for those living with a disability to participate in sport and physical activity, and it recognises and understands there is a lack of opportunities for people with disabilities to take part in sport in general, not just in football.”

Jamie said the change has been in response to growing demand for additional para-sports provision in the city.

© Supplied by dufc community trust

“In recent months, our staff have completed coaching courses for various Paralympic sports, including boccia and goalball, and whilst we plan on offering opportunities in other sports, we will continue to expand our para-football offering too,” he added.

Boccia is a precision ball sport, similar to bowls and is contested at local, national and international levels.

Goalball is a team sport, specifically for people with visual impairments.

Hopes that programme will be rolled out in next few months

Paul Wilson, head of community development at the trust, said: “We understand that football isn’t for everyone, so we have been working on providing other sports for some time now.

“We are excited to confirm that, in the next few months, we will be delivering a brand-new athletics programme specifically for people with a disability.

“Changing to Dundee United Para-Sports Club reaffirms our commitment to providing opportunities for those living with a disability to take part in sport and physical activity, not just in football but in various other sports too.”

For more information or to suggest a sport to be considered by the club, contact enquiries@dundeeunitedct.co.uk.