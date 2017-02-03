The trial of a South African teenager accused of killing a Monifieth gran has been delayed again.

Sandra Malcolm, 74, was found dead by her grandson in her Cape Town home in April 2015 in what was a suspected robbery-gone-wrong.

Her family have waited more than 18 months since the woman accused of the crime, Sheree Prince, 19, was arrested and made her first court appearance in May 2015.

Late last year Prince was found fit to stand trial for the killing but the teenager’s legal team appealed the decision.

The delay resulted in a second psychiatric hearing being set for October 28 and then November 24.

A pre-trial hearing was subsequently scheduled by authorities to be held at Muizenberg Magistrates’ Court on January 27.

That hearing has again been delayed until February 15 in order for Prince to access a legal aid lawyer.

Delays have previously been caused by changes to Prince’s legal representation and hold-ups in psychiatric tests.

Mrs Malcolm was from Monifieth but had lived in South Africa for 35 years.

Her body was discovered by her grandson in her home at Marina Da Gama, Cape Town.

An autopsy undertaken by the South African authorities established the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Speaking shortly after the killing, Mrs Malcolm’s nephew, Colin Chalmers, said the family had been left “distraught” by the murder.

He said his parents, Sandra’s sister and brother-in-law, were devastated.

Prince was later arrested and made her first appearance at Muizenberg Magistrates’ Court on May 11 2015.