New defibrillator for first responders after fundraising efforts by Tayside Contracts

Tayside Contracts have been doing their bit for charity and raised £1,000 to help fund a defibrillator.

Staff from the Unite Union branch of the group were made aware local community first responders only had one defibrillator to cover the Dundee area and were on the lookout for donations to help raise funds for a second.

Community first responders are volunteers and work as part of the Scottish Ambulance Service to help provide life saving treatment.

Colin Young, chairman of the Tayside Contract Branch of Unite the Union said the decision to help out was made at a union meeting.

He said: “It was unanimously agreed we would purchase a new defibrillator to help save lives in Dundee and the surrounding areas. My branch regularly helps local charities, our support even goes as far as our members children’s clubs.

“We are not just here to represent our members with work related issues, we want people to know we are here to help anyone in need.”

First Response trainer, Hazel Glass said: “The group is extremely grateful for this donation from Tayside Contracts (Unite Union) which has helped purchase another automated external defibrillator (AED) for use in the community.”