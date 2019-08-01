New deans at Dundee University in business, medicine and Duncan of Jordanstone College

The University of Dundee has made several appointments to key leadership roles across the institution.

New deans have been appointed to head up the University’s School of Business, School of Medicine and Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design.

Professor Morris Altman has been appointed as Dean of the School of Business. Previously part of the School of Social Sciences, Business is newly established as an academic School in its own right and has a strong base to build from, with very fast growth in student recruitment.

Professor Rory McCrimmon has been appointed as Dean of the School of Medicine having filled the role on an interim basis for the past year, while Professor Anita Taylor is the new Dean of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design.

Professor Andrew Atherton, Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University said, “I am delighted to announce these key appointments and congratulate Morris, Rory and Anita on their new posts.

“All three posts attracted applicants from around the world and our appointees demonstrated outstanding vision and passion to stand out in such a strong field.

“Each of them will bring their own individual strengths to the role of Dean and I am sure all will provide exceptional leadership within their respective Schools while also contributing to the University’s overarching ambitions.”

Morris Altman is currently Professor of Behavioural and Institutional Economics and Dean of the Newcastle Business School at the University of Newcastle, Australia.

He is Professor Emeritus at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada and, prior to taking his post at Newcastle, was Professor of Economics and Head of the School of Economics and Finance at the Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.

Professor Altman will take up his post on January 1 2020. To cover the period until then, Dr Randolf Cooper has been appointed Interim Dean.

Professor McCrimmon joined the University in 2009, having previously worked at Yale University Medical School.

He is Professor of Experimental Diabetes and Metabolism, and one of Scotland’s leading researchers in diabetes. He is also an honorary consultant with NHS Tayside and will continue his clinical work.

Professor Taylor joins from Bath Spa University, where she was Executive Dean of Bath School of Art and Design as well as a practising artist, experienced exhibition organiser and published author.

Prior to joining Bath Spa University in 2013, she performed senior roles at a number of organisations, including Director and CEO of the National Art School in Sydney, Australia, Director of The Centre for Drawing at the University of the Arts London, and Dean of Wimbledon College of Art.

She will join Dundee on 1 October. Professor Jeanette Paul will continue to serve as Interim Dean of Duncan of Jordanstone until then.

Professors José Fiadeiro and Blair Grubb, whose appointments as Dean of the School of Science and Engineering and new Vice-Principal (Education) were announced earlier this year, take up their posts today.